Gov. Beshear reports over 2K cases Wednesday, includes backlog of cases

Governor Andy Beshear holds a press conference on COVID-19.
Governor Andy Beshear holds a press conference on COVID-19.(Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear)
By WSAZ News Staff and WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ/WKYT) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear reported 2,398 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 76,587 cases. However, not all of those are new cases for the day. Wednesday’s total includes a backlog of cases the state has worked to confirm. Of those cases, 926 were new on Wednesday. The governor said 1,472 of Wednesday’s reported cases are “historical” from the last month and a half from Fayette County. He says the county, with the exception of maybe a few hundred, should be caught up on cases.

“Due to an upload of a significant backlog of case data from one jurisdiction, the majority of today’s cases are from weeks past,” the state’s daily COVID-19 report says.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department says they’ve developed a way to enter more than 1,900 of Lexington’s COVID-19 cases into the state system.

“This will allow the state’s reported COVID-19 case numbers for Lexington to more closely align with Lexington’s cumulative case count,” a spokesperson for the health department said.

The governor says the state is seeing a 4.21 percent positivity rate. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 358 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were five reported COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday. The state death total is now 1,223.

As of Wednesday, 672 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons and 161 are in the ICU. At least 12,800 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

