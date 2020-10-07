Guyan Valley Middle School closed Thursday due to COVID-19 case
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Guyan Valley Middle School will be closed Thursday after a student tested positive for COVID-19.
Lincoln County Schools made the announcement Wednesday evening, saying its health department has begun contact tracing
All activities at Guyan Valley Middle School activities will be postponed until further notice.
