Man arrested for threatening to kill Constable

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested for threatening to kill a Constable, according to the Lawrence County Constable.

Officials with the Lawrence County Constable and Kentucky State Police say Corbie Fyffe, of Blaine, made multiple threats to shoot Constable Castle.

When Fyffe was arrested, investigators say he was in possession of a substance believed to be meth.

The Constable’s office says Sheriff Jackson also helped with this investigation.

