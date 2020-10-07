Man arrested in connection to drug trafficking

GRAYSON, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man is facing charges in connection to drug trafficking.

According to Kentucky State Police, David Gallion is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense heroin, buy/possess drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence.

A trooper says he pulled over a vehicle and the passenger was Gallion, who investigators say had an active bench warrant.

Gallion was arrested.

KSP say the vehicle was searched and they found baggies of heroin, scales, paraphernalia and over $1,300.

Gallion was also charged for the bench warrant.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.