Advertisement

Trash fire briefly threatens Meigs County Courthouse, Sheriff’s Department

Happened after trash combusted
The fire broke out between the Meigs County Courthouse and Sheriff’s Office. No injuries were reported and there was no damage to a vehicle stored in the garage bay.
The fire broke out between the Meigs County Courthouse and Sheriff’s Office. No injuries were reported and there was no damage to a vehicle stored in the garage bay.(Pomeroy Fire Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Meigs County Courthouse and the Sheriff’s Office were spared significant damage Tuesday night from a nearby fire, according to the Pomeroy Fire Chief.

Crews say the fire started in the area of a garage between the two structures, igniting in a trash bin.

There was no damage to a vehicle stored in the garage bay.

Firefighters say two “observant residents” saw the smoke and alerted first responders.

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood said there was minor damage to the roof, but the Pomeroy chief said the buildings were “never compromised” by fire -- just lingering smoke.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Trick-or-treat canceled in Pike County, Ky.

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Pike County Fiscal Court voted Tuesday to cancel door-to-door trick-or-treating, as well as trunk-or-treat type events.

News

Early voting begins in Ohio

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
Officials in Ironton say they're already seeing much higher turnout for early voting than usual.

News

Police investigating following potential high school threat

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The potential threat is being investigated by the Charleston Police Department.

News

City of Nitro will not endorse trick-or-treating this year

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The topic will be revisited at the next council meeting to assess whether or not COVID-19 conditions in the community have improved.

Latest News

Local

Popular businessman dies from COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A family and community is mourning the loss of a popular businessman who died Sunday from complications related to COVID-19.

Video

Popular businessman dies from COVID

Updated: 2 hours ago
Popular businessman dies from COVID

Local

Jackson County city officials decide on trick-or-treat

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
Ripley and Ravenswood have decided to follow CDC guidelines for this year’s trick-or-treat. All of them include wearing protective masks with costumes.

News

More Kanawha County Ambulance employees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Before Tuesday, the authority has experienced at total of six positive cases since the pandemic began, including two on Saturday.

News

Pumpkin patches seeing an increase in revenue

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chaelesse Delpleche
One pumpkin patch in our region is seeing thousands of customers, and its owners claim the pandemic is the cause.

News

Making sure your mail-in ballot gets counted

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
There are specific steps you need to take to ensure your mail-in ballot is able to be counted.