Trash fire briefly threatens Meigs County Courthouse, Sheriff’s Department

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Meigs County Courthouse and the Sheriff’s Office were spared significant damage Tuesday night from a nearby fire, according to the Pomeroy Fire Chief.

Crews say the fire started in the area of a garage between the two structures, igniting in a trash bin.

There was no damage to a vehicle stored in the garage bay.

Firefighters say two “observant residents” saw the smoke and alerted first responders.

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood said there was minor damage to the roof, but the Pomeroy chief said the buildings were “never compromised” by fire -- just lingering smoke.

No injuries were reported.

