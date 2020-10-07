Advertisement

N95 mask manufacturing plant to open in Jackson

Phoenix Quality Manufacturing says they are set to open a N95 mask plant in Jackson, Ohio, in mid-November.
Phoenix Quality Manufacturing says they are set to open a N95 mask plant in Jackson, Ohio, in mid-November.(John Lowe/WSAZ)
By John Lowe
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Starting in November, N95 masks will be produced in Jackson.

State leaders say global company Phoenix Quality Manufacturing will begin producing N95 masks at a facility on Beaver Pike.

The first masks manufactured will be for everyday use. Once the facility clears FDA and NIOSH registration and certification, it will manufacture masks for medical and surgical personnel.

“Jackson, Ohio is a great place to have a manufacturing operation,” said Seth Stockmeister of Phoenix Quality Manufacturing. “There’s good labor force, hardworking people, and we’re excited to be here.”

Leaders at Phoenix say this project has been in the works since April.

“Some of the team members have been involved in manufacturing in Southern Ohio and in Jackson, Ohio and we feel the people of Jackson County and surrounding counties will be great employees and help make some of the best masks there are out there in the industry,” Stockmeister said.

Phoenix says the masks will be made from primarily Ohio-made materials and will create about 40 jobs.

“We know we need PPE, we know we need jobs, we know we need economic development, put in some of that startup capital in to get this going and hopefully we’ll be able to sustain this because we don’t want to ever find ourselves again in a position where we don’t have adequate PPE to serve our state,” said Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.

Phoenix Quality Manufacturing is currently hiring for positions at the new facility. Click or tap here to find the jobs listed at the Ohio Means Jobs website.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Community pushes for road to finally get repaved

Updated: moments ago

Video

Girl Scouts Black Diamond Troop on First Look at Four

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Girl Scouts Black Diamond Troop on First Look at Four

Video

Fall Foliage in West Virginia

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Fall Foliage in West Virginia

Local

2 more COVID-19-related deaths in Boyd County, 6 new cases

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The latest deaths involve a 76-year-old man and a 95-year-old woman, bringing the county’s death toll to 14 since the pandemic started.

Latest News

Local

Gov. Beshear reports over 2K cases Wednesday, includes backlog of cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff and WKYT News Staff
“Due to an upload of a significant backlog of case data from one jurisdiction, the majority of today’s cases are from weeks past,” the state’s daily COVID-19 report says.

Local

Woman who faked her own death pleads guilty to federal conspiracy to obstruct justice

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Julie Wheeler, 44, of Beaver, West Virginia, faces up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release when she is sentenced Jan. 6, 2021.

Local

Former council member and retired magistrate arraigned in connection to shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
They both entered not guilty pleas.

News

WSAZ Now Desk | First football games to happen in Kanawha County

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

One injured in Kanawha County crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
One woman was transported to the hospital after a crash Wednesday afternoon.

Studio 3

Live to Save Lives

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Leigh Pennington on Studio 3.