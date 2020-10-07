N95 mask manufacturing plant to open in Jackson

JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Starting in November, N95 masks will be produced in Jackson.

State leaders say global company Phoenix Quality Manufacturing will begin producing N95 masks at a facility on Beaver Pike.

The first masks manufactured will be for everyday use. Once the facility clears FDA and NIOSH registration and certification, it will manufacture masks for medical and surgical personnel.

“Jackson, Ohio is a great place to have a manufacturing operation,” said Seth Stockmeister of Phoenix Quality Manufacturing. “There’s good labor force, hardworking people, and we’re excited to be here.”

Leaders at Phoenix say this project has been in the works since April.

“Some of the team members have been involved in manufacturing in Southern Ohio and in Jackson, Ohio and we feel the people of Jackson County and surrounding counties will be great employees and help make some of the best masks there are out there in the industry,” Stockmeister said.

Phoenix says the masks will be made from primarily Ohio-made materials and will create about 40 jobs.

“We know we need PPE, we know we need jobs, we know we need economic development, put in some of that startup capital in to get this going and hopefully we’ll be able to sustain this because we don’t want to ever find ourselves again in a position where we don’t have adequate PPE to serve our state,” said Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.

Phoenix Quality Manufacturing is currently hiring for positions at the new facility. Click or tap here to find the jobs listed at the Ohio Means Jobs website.

