One injured in Kanawha County crash

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One woman was transported to the hospital after a crash Wednesday afternoon.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the crash happened in the 300 block of Campbells Creek Drive.

Deputies on scene say a truck backing out of their driveway clipped a white Jeep travelling on Campbells Creek Drive.

The driver of the Jeep was transported to the hospital. There is no word on the severity of her injuries.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.