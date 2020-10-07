Advertisement

One injured in Kanawha County crash

One woman was transported to the hospital after a crash Wednesday afternoon.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Metro 911 dispatchers say the crash happened in the 300 block of Campbells Creek Drive.

Deputies on scene say a truck backing out of their driveway clipped a white Jeep travelling on Campbells Creek Drive.

The driver of the Jeep was transported to the hospital. There is no word on the severity of her injuries.

