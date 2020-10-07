Advertisement

Person taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash

The crash happened in St. Albans near the intersection of MacCorkle Avenue and 3rd Street.
By Brenda Bryan
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person was injured and taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in St. Albans.

It happened just before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of MacCorkle Avenue.

St. Albans Police told WSAZ that a GMC Yukon was traveling east on MacCorkle Avenue when it struck a pickup truck at the intersection of 3rd Street.

The truck ended-up on its side.

Firefighters cut out the windshield to allow the driver to get out. The person wasn’t injured.

Police officers said the driver of the Yukon was already out of the vehicle and walking around when they arrived on scene, but was taken to the hospital for observation.

St. Albans Police said the crash is under investigation.

