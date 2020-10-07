Advertisement

Police investigating following potential high school threat

Lockers
Lockers(Lockers)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The suspicious activity reporting program was put to use Tuesday by students at George Washington High School in Charleston.

That is according to an automated message sent to parents Tuesday evening regarding a potential threat of violence at the high school Monday morning.

The message said:

“This evening, the district received an image of a possible threat to George Washington High School for Monday morning. Staff and law enforcement worked quickly to identify the person depicted in the threat image and police are actively investigating. All appropriate safety precautions are being taken. Thank you to our suspicious activity reporting program. We encourage all to continue using our crime tip line or email to alert school or district officials of suspicious activities or possible threats.”

