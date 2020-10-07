Popular businessman dies from COVID-19

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - A family and community is mourning the loss of a popular businessman who died Sunday from complications related to COVID-19.

For almost four decades, Bill Franz operated the Garden Roller Rink in Ashland. It’s been a safe and fun space for kids to be with friends since the day it opened.

“He was not just an owner and operator of a rink, he was a father figure to a lot of those people,” said Bill’s son, Chris. “That’s what a lot of people remember. He helped mold and shape a lot of the youth that was in this community.”

Since Chris posted about his father’s death, he says he and his family have been overwhelmed by condolences and tributes in his honor of his dad.

“I really truly did not understand and comprehend the impact that he had for so many that he had touched. It’s been so helpful, and so grateful reading a lot of those posts and it’s just mind-blowing.”

“He was so loved by everybody,” said Bill’s wife, Linda. “He’s a great man.”

In the last couple days, friends have come to bring flowers and signs in tribute.

“Keep him in their memories and profit from everything he did for them,” Linda said about how she wants Bill to be remembered.

Services are set for Friday, with a vigil tentatively planned for early next week.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.