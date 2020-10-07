Advertisement

‘Red Sweater Guy’ Ken Bone shares thoughts on 2020 presidential race

By Travis Leder
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - He became an overnight sensation following his question during the second presidential debate of 2016 as an undecided voter, but Ken Bone is now sharing his thoughts on the 2020 race.

Bone, whose red sweater helped him achieve celebrity status, told Newsweek he was feeling the same uncertainty in this year’s presidential election.

He later tweeted he is voting by mail, and he cast his ballot for Libertarian Party candidate Jo Jorgensen.

He told Newsweek he doesn’t have a positive opinion of either major party candidate, and the first presidential debate didn’t help him make up his mind.

Bone said watching the debate was “like watching your house burn down.”

He supported Andrew Yang’s presidential campaign during the Democratic primaries.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Community pushes for road to finally get repaved

Updated: moments ago

Local

N95 mask manufacturing plant to open in Jackson

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By John Lowe
State and business leaders say the plant will open in mid-November.

Video

Girl Scouts Black Diamond Troop on First Look at Four

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Girl Scouts Black Diamond Troop on First Look at Four

Video

Fall Foliage in West Virginia

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Fall Foliage in West Virginia

Latest News

National

Ken Bone reveals 2020 presidential pick

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
Ken Bone has revealed his pick for the 2020 presidential race.

National

Pence, Harris square off in VP debate

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
Kamala Harris and Mike Pence square off in VP debate.

Local

2 more COVID-19-related deaths in Boyd County, 6 new cases

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The latest deaths involve a 76-year-old man and a 95-year-old woman, bringing the county’s death toll to 14 since the pandemic started.

National Politics

Pandemic likely to dominate debate between Pence, Harris

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The debate Wednesday night in Salt Lake City is the most highly anticipated vice presidential debate in recent memory.

Coronavirus

How to celebrate Halloween safely

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The CDC is urging Americans to celebrate Halloween safely to limit exposure and slow the spread of COVID-19, but many families are still wondering how this holiday will look this year.

National

Arrest made after 9-year-old abducted on camera in R.I.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WJAR staff
Police in Rhode Island have arrested a man who they say can be seen abducting a nine-year-old girl in surveillance video.