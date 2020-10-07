Advertisement

Riverside High School closed Thursday due to possible COVID-19 case

Riverside High School will be closed Thursday “out of an abundance of caution” due to a possible COVID-19 case.
Riverside High School will be closed Thursday “out of an abundance of caution” due to a possible COVID-19 case.(Tori Yorgey)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Riverside High School will be closed Thursday “out of an abundance of caution” due to a possible COVID-19 case.

Kanawha County Schools made that announcement Wednesday evening.

School officials, who conferred with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department about the situation, said the closure will only affect in-person M-Z students.

KCHD officials will undergo contact tracing, and the school will be deep cleaned during the closure.

Students in the M-Z group are asked to log in for remote learning Thursday.

