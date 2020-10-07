Riverside teacher: our classrooms aren’t large enough to social distance

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Classroom size has been a constant concern for many school staff members countywide but now that in-person students will be returning to five days a week in Kanawha County next week, some teachers are more concerned now than ever.

“To me, the big issue going into school next week is the board has set the number at 25 per class as a safe number,” Riverside High School teacher Jacob Fertig told WSAZ. “In many of our classrooms, that’s not going to allow for social distancing.”

Fertig said while he is excited to be back with all his students, he is worried when students come back full-time, the school will become a hotspot and COVID-19 cases will go back up.

“We have a lot of teachers and staff here that are taking care of elderly parents, they’re immunocompromised, they’re pregnant,” he said. “So there’s a lot of issues involved, it’s not just an issue of student safety it’s also an issue of staff safety.”

Kanawha County Schools told WSAZ they are having a faculty senate day Wednesday, which will provide an opportunity for school staff members to “identify and solve problems,” including crowded classrooms. They said schools are prepared to get creative and potentially transition students to outdoor class spaces, gyms, auditoriums, stages, etc. to space out more.

“When that isn’t possible, the staff and school administrators will work together to solve issues and come up with solutions specific to each school to keep staff and students safe," Fertig said.

WSAZ also reached out to Kanawha County Board member Tracy White for comment on crowded classroom concerns.

“We’ll have to look at schools sometimes school-by-school basis, sometimes classroom-by-classroom basis,” White said. “If we have to close any schools or any classrooms due to whatever reason then (Dr. Williams) will be the one to make that call immediately.”

Fertig said he hopes blended learning continues or they find another way to limit the number of students in classrooms.

“It concerns me that students come back because, we have so many students that live with grandparents (and) a lot of times those grandparents they have are the only people they have left in the world and it’s really sad to think about the fact that a decision like this could lead to them losing those people.”

Kanawha County Schools also told WSAZ that Riverside High is their largest high school and at full population next week, it should still only be about half of its normal size.

