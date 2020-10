HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The leaves are changing in the Appalachian Mountains, and that presents beautiful opportunities to get outside and exercise! Coach Chris Lane was in Studio 3 to discuss cardio for the person who hates cardio: rucking.

To purchase your own ruck, visit vogstore.com, goruck.com, or amazon.com.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.