School district receives $50,000 grant

Source: AP
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Greenup County School District is getting a $50,000 grant.

According to Greenup County Schools, they have been selected as a recipient of the Kentucky Department of Education Re-engagement mini grant.

This grant will support the re-engagement of students back into the educational community. It will bring students in for individual tutoring during extended NTI periods. This will also give students who need additional support home visits. It will also provide after school opportunities for visual learners.

The school district was selected after an extensive review process by an external team of reviewers. Officials say Greenup ranked among the top applicants.

