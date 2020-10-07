Advertisement

Sparkling, sterling, scintillating weather

Autumn’s best weather
Leaves are changing as temperature are soaring
Leaves are changing as temperature are soaring
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 9:59 PM EDT
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Top 10 spree just beginning

The beauty of the weather in fall is that once you carve out a warm, dry niche, those conditions can last for days as weather patterns can get so contorted that they fail to change for a week. That’s especially true when hurricanes and tropical storms are thrown into the mix.

So with 2 storms near Mexico, one a fading Tropical storm formerly known as Gamma and a second beast near category 5 Hurricane Delta in play in our part of the hemisphere, the wheels are in motion for some of the best weather of the fall.

Tuesday’s sunny and mid 70s weather will be replicated on Wednesday though a faster wind (beware of brush fires) will help to boost high temperatures to near 80. The adage the faster the wind blows the higher the temperature goes is certainly in play.

Thursday into Friday more warming sun and highs in the 70s will be a nice end to the work and school week gone by!

By the weekend our weather will be affected by the remains of Hurricane Delta. Odds favor any Saturday shower to be inconsequential, though there is a better risk of showers in Bowling Green Kentucky for the Herd’s game with Western.

Sunday into Monday tropical air from Delta will be thrusted our way so an increase in humidity will in time lead to the risk of rain. Timing the rain and determine how much rain we get will depend on Delta’s eventual track and the interaction with the next approaching fall front.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

