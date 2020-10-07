Trick-or-treat canceled in Pike County, Ky.

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - While traditional trick-or-treat activities have been canceled this year in Pike County, there’s an alternative offering.

The Pike County Fiscal Court voted Tuesday to cancel door-to-door trick-or-treating, as well as trunk-or-treat type events.

County officials say, though, they’ll be providing guidance for organizations that want to hold drive-through trick-or-treat events from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.