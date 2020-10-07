Advertisement

Trick-or-treat canceled in Pike County, Ky.

County offers alternative option
(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - While traditional trick-or-treat activities have been canceled this year in Pike County, there’s an alternative offering.

The Pike County Fiscal Court voted Tuesday to cancel door-to-door trick-or-treating, as well as trunk-or-treat type events.

County officials say, though, they’ll be providing guidance for organizations that want to hold drive-through trick-or-treat events from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Early voting begins in Ohio

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
Officials in Ironton say they're already seeing much higher turnout for early voting than usual.

News

Police investigating following potential high school threat

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The potential threat is being investigated by the Charleston Police Department.

Local

Trash fire briefly threatens Meigs County Courthouse, Sheriff’s Department

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Crews say the fire started in the area of a garage between the two structures, igniting in a trash bin.

News

City of Nitro will not endorse trick-or-treating this year

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The topic will be revisited at the next council meeting to assess whether or not COVID-19 conditions in the community have improved.

Latest News

Local

Popular businessman dies from COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A family and community is mourning the loss of a popular businessman who died Sunday from complications related to COVID-19.

Video

Popular businessman dies from COVID

Updated: 2 hours ago
Popular businessman dies from COVID

Local

Jackson County city officials decide on trick-or-treat

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
Ripley and Ravenswood have decided to follow CDC guidelines for this year’s trick-or-treat. All of them include wearing protective masks with costumes.

News

More Kanawha County Ambulance employees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Before Tuesday, the authority has experienced at total of six positive cases since the pandemic began, including two on Saturday.

News

Pumpkin patches seeing an increase in revenue

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chaelesse Delpleche
One pumpkin patch in our region is seeing thousands of customers, and its owners claim the pandemic is the cause.

News

Making sure your mail-in ballot gets counted

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
There are specific steps you need to take to ensure your mail-in ballot is able to be counted.