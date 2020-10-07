Man taken to hospital after shooting

MINK SHOALS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

It was reported at 6:22 Wednesday morning in Mink Shoals in the 2800 block of Pennsylvania Ave.

Kanawha County deputies says the shooting victim was not at the scene, but the suspect was still there when they arrived.

The victim was already on the way to the hospital in a personal vehicle when deputies arrived.

Deputies say the victim’s condition doesn’t appear to be life-threatening.

The type of injury is unknown.

A WSAZ crew is at the scene gathering information.

