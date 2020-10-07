Advertisement

Man taken to hospital after shooting

Deputies say two men are involved in an early morning shooting.
Deputies say two men are involved in an early morning shooting.(AP Images)
By Brenda Bryan
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINK SHOALS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

It was reported at 6:22 Wednesday morning in Mink Shoals in the 2800 block of Pennsylvania Ave.

Kanawha County deputies says the shooting victim was not at the scene, but the suspect was still there when they arrived.

The victim was already on the way to the hospital in a personal vehicle when deputies arrived.

Deputies say the victim’s condition doesn’t appear to be life-threatening.

The type of injury is unknown.

A WSAZ crew is at the scene gathering information.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Person taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brenda Bryan
A pickup truck and a SUV crashed on MacCorkle Avenue in St. Albans.

News

Fall activities booming during the pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
Fall activities, including pumpkin patches in the Tri-State, are thriving during the pandemic.

Video

Nation Night Out; Charleston, W.Va.

Updated: 7 hours ago
Nation Night Out; Charleston, W.Va.

News

Riverside teacher: our classrooms aren’t large enough to social distance

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Tori Yorgey
Some educators are speaking out about concerns on full and crowded classrooms during COVID-19.

Latest News

Local

Trick-or-treat canceled in Pike County, Ky.

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Pike County Fiscal Court voted Tuesday to cancel door-to-door trick-or-treating, as well as trunk-or-treat type events.

News

Early voting begins in Ohio

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
Officials in Ironton say they're already seeing much higher turnout for early voting than usual.

News

Police investigating following potential high school threat

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The potential threat is being investigated by the Charleston Police Department.

Local

Trash fire briefly threatens Meigs County Courthouse, Sheriff’s Department

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Crews say the fire started in the area of a garage between the two structures, igniting in a trash bin.

News

City of Nitro will not endorse trick-or-treating this year

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The topic will be revisited at the next council meeting to assess whether or not COVID-19 conditions in the community have improved.

Local

Popular businessman dies from COVID-19

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A family and community is mourning the loss of a popular businessman who died Sunday from complications related to COVID-19.