Woman who faked her own death pleads guilty to federal conspiracy to obstruct justice

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman from Raleigh County who faked her own death to avoid sentencing pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal conspiracy to obstruct justice charge, U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart said.

Julie Wheeler, 44, of Beaver, faces up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release when she is sentenced Jan. 6, 2021.

Wheeler and her husband Rodney Wheeler, 48, also of Beaver, were indicted on the same charge.

Investigators say the couple conspired to obstruct justice by falsely reporting her falling from the Grandview Park overlook at the New River Gorge National River. The alleged incident happened last May, resulting in a massive search operation that included a helicopter.

At that time, Julie Wheeler was awaiting sentencing for a federal health care fraud conviction.

Investigators say Rodney Wheeler gave false statements to federal, state and local law enforcement officers about his wife’s disappearance, as well as a false post on his Facebook page.

A couple days later, West Virginia State Police executed a search warrant at the couple’s home and found Julie Wheeler hiding in a closet.

“Egregious. Wheeler risked the lives of first responders and wasted the critical resources of law enforcement and taxpayers in an attempt to evade her sentence in a federal fraud case only to be found safely hiding in a closet at her home,” Stuart said Wednesday in a release. “The only thing she gained was a subsequent federal conviction, up to an additional 5 years behind bars and a fine of up to $250,000.”

According to an earlier release from Stuart’s office, Julie Wheeler was sentenced in late June to 42 months in prison and three years of supervised release for health care fraud. She was further ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $289,055.07.

She pleaded guilty to the health care fraud charge on Feb. 11, 2020, and admitted submitting fraudulent applications to the VA Spina Bifida Health Care Benefits Program where she overbilled for providing spina bifida care for a family member in the amount of $289,055.07.

