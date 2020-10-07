Advertisement

WVBCCSP Breast Cancer Awareness Month Online Celebration

By Josie Fletcher
Oct. 7, 2020
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Breast cancer is the most frequently diagnosed cancer and second leading cause of cancer deaths among West Virginia women. The West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program provides free or low-cost screening for program eligible women. To learn more call 1-800-642-8522.

West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program is hosting a virtual event via zoom on October 15 at 6 p.m., the ‘WVBCCSP Breast Cancer Awareness Month Online Celebration.’ Click here for more information.

