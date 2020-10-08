18 Ohio counties in red, highest number in weeks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - 18 counties in Ohio are now red or Level 3 on the Ohio Department of Health Advisory System map.

In our region, Lawrence and Scioto counties are red.

Governor Mike DeWine says this is the highest number of red counties since the week of July 23.

Red or Level 3 means the county is experiencing very high exposure and spread of the coronavirus.

He says there are 58 orange counties, which is the highest number officials have seen. Jackson and Gallia counties are orange.

Orange or Level 2 means there is increased exposure and spread of COVID-19.

As of October 8, there are 1,539 new cases and 13 deaths. Ohio has had a total of 164,262 cases and 4,983 deaths.

140,808 Ohioans are presumed recovered.

