Advertisement

18 Ohio counties in red, highest number in weeks

Red or Level 3 means the county is experiencing very high exposure and spread of the coronavirus.
Red or Level 3 means the county is experiencing very high exposure and spread of the coronavirus.(Ohio Department of Health)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - 18 counties in Ohio are now red or Level 3 on the Ohio Department of Health Advisory System map.

In our region, Lawrence and Scioto counties are red.

Governor Mike DeWine says this is the highest number of red counties since the week of July 23.

Red or Level 3 means the county is experiencing very high exposure and spread of the coronavirus.

He says there are 58 orange counties, which is the highest number officials have seen. Jackson and Gallia counties are orange.

Orange or Level 2 means there is increased exposure and spread of COVID-19.

As of October 8, there are 1,539 new cases and 13 deaths. Ohio has had a total of 164,262 cases and 4,983 deaths.

140,808 Ohioans are presumed recovered.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Supplemental allowances given to all city employees

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It will come from the city’s general fund.

News

WSAZ Now Desk | Ammo manufacturing facility to be built in Montgomery

Updated: 38 minutes ago

Local

Troopers seize $24,000 worth of heroin

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Troopers say they could smell an odor like raw marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Back To School

Huntington East Middle School reopens after COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Katie Wilson
Huntington East Middle School reopens after COVID-19 exposure

Latest News

Local

Trump Administration invests $7.5 million to help startup new facility in W.Va.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The money from the investment will also help with renovations, machinery and equipment and working capital.

News

Metro 911 worker tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
An employee for Metro 911 received a positive test for COVID-19 on Thursday morning.

National

Fly on Pence’s head generates buzz in VP debate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A fly was all the buzz online when it landed in Vice President Mike Pence’s hair during the debate.

Local

U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task force help arrest man

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It happened Tuesday around 10:23 a.m. on Riddlebarger Road in Portsmouth.

Video

Wood brothers memorial bridge in Mason County

Updated: 3 hours ago
Wood brothers memorial bridge in Mason County

Local

New Child Locator unit established for missing foster kids

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the WV DHHR, it will include three staff members who will be dedicated to receiving reports of and finding missing foster children.