20 new positive cases in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Twenty new cases of the coronavirus have been reported.

According to the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments, this brings the total number of cases for the county to 652 since the beginning of the outbreak.

Officials say these cases are due to community spread.

Four additional individuals have recovered bringing the total to 499.

Scioto County remains on a Level 3 or Red in the Ohio Department Of Health’s Public Health Advisory System.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.