Additional COVID-19 cases close 2 schools in Roane County

Two schools in Roane County will be closed Friday after additional positive COVID-19 cases at both schools.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two schools in Roane County will be closed Friday after additional positive COVID-19 cases at both schools.

Roane County Schools made that announcement Thursday, saying the newest positive cases involve a staff member at Spencer Middle School and a student at Roane County High School.

Spencer Middle School had already been closed as a precaution Wednesday and Thursday after a previous case.

School officials say the case there is connected to a previous case with another staff member.

The newest student case at Roane County High School is connected to another student case at the school, according to school officials.

They say contact tracing is underway by health department officials.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

