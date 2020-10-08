Advertisement

Additional COVID-19-related death reported in Carter County

Another COVID-19-related death is reported in Carter County, Kentucky.
Another COVID-19-related death is reported in Carter County, Kentucky.((Source: MGN image))
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Another COVID-19-related death is reported in Carter County.

The Carter County Health Department made that announcement Wednesday night, saying the latest death brings the overall death toll to four people.

In addition, seven new positive cases were reported Wednesday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 242.

One hundred eighty-eight people have recovered from the virus, according to the health department.

Forty-seven are isolating at home, and three are hospitalized.

