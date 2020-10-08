Additional COVID-19-related death reported in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Another COVID-19-related death is reported in Carter County.

The Carter County Health Department made that announcement Wednesday night, saying the latest death brings the overall death toll to four people.

In addition, seven new positive cases were reported Wednesday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 242.

One hundred eighty-eight people have recovered from the virus, according to the health department.

Forty-seven are isolating at home, and three are hospitalized.

