Advertisement

AFT-Kanawha releases results of member survey

The survey, released Thursday, was conducted over a two-day period and almost all 700 members participated.
The survey, released Thursday, was conducted over a two-day period and almost all 700 members participated.
The survey, released Thursday, was conducted over a two-day period and almost all 700 members participated.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After the Kanawha County Board of Education decided to begin five-day in-person classes on Monday, AFT-Kanawha surveyed their members on the decision.

The survey, released Thursday, was conducted over a two-day period and almost all 700 members participated.

The survey found that 86% of members do not agree with the school board’s decision to resume five-day in-person learning. 14% of responding members voted that they do agree with the decision.

In a statement, AFT-Kanawha President Jerry Throckmorton said, “By leaping so quickly into 5-day in person learning, our board has chosen to throw caution to the wind for our students and our staff, and I fear, likely sending us right back in the red and in full remote instruction in just a few weeks.”

AFT-Kanawha members were also asked what their largest class size would be when students return to five-day in-person learning. The results of that survey showed: 16% - 1 to 10 students; 18% - 11 to 15 students; 24% - 16 to 20 students; 17% - 21 to 25 students; 7% - 26 to 30 students; 2% - Over 30 students

According to AFT-Kanawha, members feel as if a blended model would be safest model for the remainder of the current nine weeks.

“Based on the member responses to this survey, and in conjunction with public health recommendations for social distancing in indoor spaces, AFT-Kanawha calls on the Kanawha Board to reverse their decision and revert back to blended learning to protect the health and safety of students and staff and minimize spread of COVID-19. Additionally, the union is filing multiple grievances against Kanawha County Schools on behalf of members at several schools for imposing conditions that threaten the health and safety of members as well as seeking implementation of a model of delivery of which permits adequate safeguards for the health and well-being of the staff,” said Throckmorton. “Our students and staff are not guinea pigs, and deserve all precautions outlined by public health experts, including the appropriate social distancing guidelines for indoor spaces.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Meteorologist Andy Chilian shows how brush fires ignite

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
While October may bring some of the sunniest, most brilliant days of the year, that beauty comes with a price.

News

Hyperloop Certification Center bringing jobs to W.Va.

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
A Hyperloop moves people and goods in pods through a vacuum tube going about 600 miles per hour.

News

Teachers speak out against school board

Updated: 42 minutes ago
They claim the new five-day, in-person schedule won’t work, saying classes are too small to safely accommodate students.

Local

Shooting in Williamson sends woman to the hospital

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to Williamson Police, the shooting happened around 5 p.m. on Vinson Street and involved another woman.

Latest News

News

Hundreds of jobs coming to Kanawha Co. at new manufacturing facility

Updated: 1 hours ago

Local

Additional COVID-19 cases close 2 schools in Roane County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The cases involve Spencer Middle School and Roane County High School.

Video

Whit's Frozen Custard is a cool treat

Updated: 1 hours ago
Whit's Frozen Custard is a cool treat

News

Meteorologist Andy Chilian looks at how brush fires ignite

Updated: 2 hours ago
Meteorologist Andy Chilian looks at how brush fires ignite

Local

Pomeroy Police levy on November ballot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
Law enforcement officials say the levy would go toward 24 hours of police service, something Pomeroy Police is not currently set up for.

Local

Another COVID-19 death, 18 additional cases reported in Boyd County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The newest cases involve three men and 15 women, ranging in ages from 35 to 91.