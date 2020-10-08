AFT-Kanawha releases results of member survey

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After the Kanawha County Board of Education decided to begin five-day in-person classes on Monday, AFT-Kanawha surveyed their members on the decision.

The survey, released Thursday, was conducted over a two-day period and almost all 700 members participated.

The survey found that 86% of members do not agree with the school board’s decision to resume five-day in-person learning. 14% of responding members voted that they do agree with the decision.

In a statement, AFT-Kanawha President Jerry Throckmorton said, “By leaping so quickly into 5-day in person learning, our board has chosen to throw caution to the wind for our students and our staff, and I fear, likely sending us right back in the red and in full remote instruction in just a few weeks.”

AFT-Kanawha members were also asked what their largest class size would be when students return to five-day in-person learning. The results of that survey showed: 16% - 1 to 10 students; 18% - 11 to 15 students; 24% - 16 to 20 students; 17% - 21 to 25 students; 7% - 26 to 30 students; 2% - Over 30 students

According to AFT-Kanawha, members feel as if a blended model would be safest model for the remainder of the current nine weeks.

“Based on the member responses to this survey, and in conjunction with public health recommendations for social distancing in indoor spaces, AFT-Kanawha calls on the Kanawha Board to reverse their decision and revert back to blended learning to protect the health and safety of students and staff and minimize spread of COVID-19. Additionally, the union is filing multiple grievances against Kanawha County Schools on behalf of members at several schools for imposing conditions that threaten the health and safety of members as well as seeking implementation of a model of delivery of which permits adequate safeguards for the health and well-being of the staff,” said Throckmorton. “Our students and staff are not guinea pigs, and deserve all precautions outlined by public health experts, including the appropriate social distancing guidelines for indoor spaces.”

