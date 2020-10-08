After long delay, football returns in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Wednesday night felt more like a Friday night in four stadiums in the Kanawha Valley.

All eight public high schools in Kanawha County played football games Wednesday night, marking the first gridiron action for each school in 2020.

The season kicked off in West Virginia on Sept. 4, but Kanawha schools have kept having to sit out because the county kept staying in the red or orange categories in the state’s color metrics map.

Now that Kanawha is in the newer gold category, schools in the most populous county in the state finally got to play.

“It does have more of a special feel to it,” South Charleston sophomore quarterback Trey Dunn said. “Last year when you had a regular 10-game season, each game may not have felt as special as the others, but for sure this one, not knowing if we’re going to have any more, we are really going to cherish this one.”

“All of our guys were about to start falling apart, because the season was about to end, but we got back together and started working toward the season,” South Charleston receiver and corner Kevin Tinsley said.

South Charleston beat Capital 47-14. St. Albans edged out Nitro 26-13. George Washington defeated Riverside 35-21, and Sissonville was victorious over Herbert Hoover 28-21.

