Another COVID-19 death, 18 additional cases reported in Boyd County

Another COVID-19 death is reported in Boyd County, Kentucky.
Another COVID-19 death is reported in Boyd County, Kentucky.(AP images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Another COVID-19 related death and 18 additional cases are reported in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Management agency made that announcement Thursday.

The latest death was a 90-year-old woman. Her death brings the county’s overall death toll to 15.

The newest cases involve three men and 15 women, ranging in ages from 35 to 91.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 567 total cases. Four hundred twenty have recovered from the virus.

