Advertisement

DOJ appeals decision blocking TikTok ban

The social media app is considered a security risk
The Trump administration has been attacking TikTok for months because of its ties to China.
The Trump administration has been attacking TikTok for months because of its ties to China.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A decision to block the Trump administration from enforcing its ban on TikTok is being appealed by the Justice Department.

In a court filing Thursday, DOJ attorneys said they were appealing the Sept. 27 preliminary injunction.

It followed TikTok’s request for emergency intervention as the Commerce Department sought to ban the popular social media app in the United States.

The Trump administration has been attacking TikTok for months because of its ties to China.

It claims the app is a risk to national security because the user data it stores on Americans could wind up in the hands of the Chinese government.

TikTok is working with the United States to resolve the allegations.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

The Mystery Box: Employees say job receiving and shipping packages didn’t deliver

Updated: moments ago
|
By Rachel DePompa
The Better Business Bureau calls mystery box job listings "one of the most active scams out there right now" and warns people to be careful accepting jobs shipping packages.

Local

20 new positive cases in Scioto County

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments, this brings the total number of cases for the county to 652 since the beginning of the outbreak.

National

The Mystery Box

Updated: 11 minutes ago
The Better Business Bureau calls mystery box job listings "one of the most active scams out there right now" and warns people to be careful accepting jobs shipping packages.

Local

Two coronavirus deaths in Kanawha County

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There are 3,083 total cases, which is 27 more than Wednesday.

Latest News

Local

884 new cases, 11 COVID-19 deaths reported in Kentucky

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to Kentucky Public Health, there are 884 new cases of COVID-19.

National

Rep. Raul Grijalva react to the vice presidential debate

Updated: 20 minutes ago

News

WSAZ Now Desk | FestivFALL offering virtual opportunities for families to celebrate the arts

Updated: 24 minutes ago

National Politics

13 charged in plots against Michigan governor, police

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The FBI quoted one of the accused as saying Whitmer “has no checks and balances at all. She has uncontrolled power right now. All good things must come to an end.”

National Politics

Trump hails virus treatment, says he’s ready to do rallies

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump said Thursday that he is ready to hold campaign rallies and he credited an experimental drug treatment with helping his recovery from COVID-19, although there is no way for the president or his doctors to know whether the drug had any effect.

Local

Garbage truck knocks out internet for entire school district

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the superintendent, a garbage truck went underneath a cable and tore it down. This knocked out the internet for all county schools.