Advertisement

Drone video shows surfer’s close encounter with shark

‘It looks like it’s going for my leg and it’s changed its mind.’
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A former pro surfer had a close encounter with a shark in Australia.

Matt Wilkinson was surfing at Sharpes Beach in Ballina when the 5-foot shark appeared.

A drone operator from Surf Life Saving NSW spotted the shark and alerted Wilkinson via loudspeaker.

The organization flies drones over beaches in the area to protect swimmers and surfers from dangers like sharks.

“I got to the shore feeling a bit weird and the lifeguards showed me the footage and I realized how close it came without knowing it was there,” Wilkinson said. “It looks like it’s going for my leg and it’s changed its mind.”

Wilkinson has won three Championship Tour events in the World Pro Surf League.

There have been at least six fatal shark attacks in Australia this year, according to the Australian Shark Attack File at the Taronga Conservation Society Australia.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden camp rejects Trump proposal for updating debates

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is rejecting President Donald Trump’s proposal to push back their remaining two debates in the wake of Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis, and the Democrat says it’s not up to Trump to set the schedule.

National Politics

13 charged in plots to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer, target state government

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The FBI quoted one of the accused as saying Whitmer “has no checks and balances at all. She has uncontrolled power right now. All good things must come to an end.”

Back To School

Huntington East Middle School reopens after COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Katie Wilson
Huntington East Middle School reopens after COVID-19 exposure

National Politics

Pelosi wants to discuss 25th Amendment

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says there will be talks about the 25th Amendment on Friday, gives no other details. The 25th Amendment is put in place in case a president dies or becomes incapacitated in office.

National

AP source: Titans told not to hold any in-person activities

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
Tennessee was told players could not gather together for any in-person activities either at the club’s facility or elsewhere a day before several Titans worked out at a private school, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday.

Latest News

National

Newspaper: Trump official ignored virus rules at wedding

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
About 70 guests, including U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, wore tuxedos and ball gowns but no masks at the indoor wedding.

National

Phone records lead to Pennsylvania father charged in rape, death of 10-month-old daughter

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Travis Leder
Police in Pennsylvania have charged the father of an infant child in her sexual assault and death after investigators said they discovered several Google searches on his phone.

Local

Trump Administration invests $7.5 million to help startup new facility in W.Va.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The money from the investment will also help with renovations, machinery and equipment and working capital.

National

American poet Louise Glück wins Nobel literature prize

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By DAVID KEYTON and JILL LAWLESS
She joins a handful of American poets who have received the prize, which has been dominated by novelists since the first award in 1901.

News

Metro 911 worker tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
An employee for Metro 911 received a positive test for COVID-19 on Thursday morning.