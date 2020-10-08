Advertisement

Prominent GOP fundraiser charged in covert lobbying effort

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2008, file photo, Elliott Broidy poses for a photo at an event in New York. Broidy, a fundraiser for President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, has been charged in an illicit lobbying campaign aimed at getting the Trump administration to drop an investigation into the multibillion-dollar looting of a Malaysian state investment fund.
FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2008, file photo, Elliott Broidy poses for a photo at an event in New York. Broidy, a fundraiser for President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, has been charged in an illicit lobbying campaign aimed at getting the Trump administration to drop an investigation into the multibillion-dollar looting of a Malaysian state investment fund.(David Karp | AP Photo/David Karp, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elliott Broidy, a fundraiser for President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, has been charged in an illicit lobbying campaign aimed at getting the Trump administration to drop an investigation into the multibillion-dollar looting of a Malaysian state investment fund.

Broidy is the latest person accused by the Justice Department of participating in the covert lobbying effort, which also sought to arrange for the return of a Chinese dissident living in the U.S. A consultant, Nickie Lum Davis, agreed to plead guilty in federal court in Hawaii in August.

The case was filed this week in federal court in Washington, D.C.

Prosecutors allege that Broidy worked with Davis and others to get the Justice Department to abandon its pursuit of billions of dollars that officials say were pilfered from 1MDB, a Malaysian wealth fund that was established more than a decade ago to accelerate the country’s economic development.

The effort was done on behalf of a fugitive Malaysian financier, Jho Low, who has been charged in the U.S. with conspiring to launder billions of dollars from the fund. He has denied all wrongdoing.

Broidy has been a top fundraiser for Trump but resigned in 2018 from his role as deputy chairman of the Republican National Committee after it was revealed that he paid $1.6 million to a Playboy Playmate with whom he had an extramarital affair.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

U.S. postal worker accused of throwing out hundreds of pieces of mail in New Jersey

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
A U.S. postal worker is accused of throwing out hundreds of pieces of mail in New Jersey.

National Politics

Pelosi ‘at the table’ even after Trump scrapped virus talks

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she’s “at the table” and ready to negotiate a coronavirus aid package even after President Donald Trump halted talks abruptly.

National

Sen. Tim Kaine reacts to vice presidential debate

Updated: 17 minutes ago

Local

Supplemental allowances given to all city employees

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It will come from the city’s general fund.

National Politics

13 charged in plots to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer, target state government

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The FBI quoted one of the accused as saying Whitmer “has no checks and balances at all. She has uncontrolled power right now. All good things must come to an end.”

Latest News

National Politics

Trump hails virus treatment, says he’s ready to do rallies

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump said Thursday that he is ready to hold campaign rallies and he credited an experimental drug treatment with helping his recovery from COVID-19, although there is no way for the president or his doctors to know whether the drug had any effect.

Coronavirus

‘We were rooting for her’: Nurse dies from COVID-19 complications after long battle

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Friends, loved ones and colleagues are mourning the death of a Southern California nurse who died from COVID-19 complications this week.

Local

18 Ohio counties in red, highest number in weeks

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Red or Level 3 means the county is experiencing very high exposure and spread of the coronavirus.

News

WSAZ Now Desk | Ammo manufacturing facility to be built in Montgomery

Updated: 38 minutes ago

National Politics

Trump, Biden teams debate next debate: Next week? Never?

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is rejecting President Donald Trump’s proposal to push back their remaining two debates in the wake of Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis, and the Democrat says it’s not up to Trump to set the schedule.