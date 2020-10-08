High school football back in the Kanawha Valley

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Eight teams in the Kanawha Valley finally ushered in the 2020 football season a month later than the rest of West Virginina.

South Charleston with an impressive home win over Capital 47-14 for their first win in 9 tries over Capital.

GW goes on the road to beat Riverside 35-21.

St. Albans jumped out to a 26-0 lead and subdued Nitro in the Battle of the Bridge 26-13.

Sissonville goes on the road to beat Herbert Hoover 28-21.

Highlights from WSAZ here.

