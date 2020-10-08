High school football player tests positive for COVID-19; school closed

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A football player has tested positive for the coronavirus, causing one school to shut down.

According to the Mingo County Board of Education, a student at Tug Valley High School tested positive. The high school is closed Thursday, October 8, to let the health department make appropriate contacts and also for proper cleaning.

All students and teachers are participating in remote learning. Cooks and custodians will report to school.

Two-day meal packs will be delivered Thursday along bus routes. They will leave by 11:30 a.m.

