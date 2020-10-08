Advertisement

Huntington East Middle School reopens after COVID-19 exposure

Huntington East Middle School reopens after COVID-19 exposure
Huntington East Middle School reopens after COVID-19 exposure(Katie Wilson)
By Katie Wilson
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington East Middle School opened back up Thursday after shutting down from COVID-19 exposure.

Two people tested positive at the school, causing it to shut down for two weeks.

“It really happened very, very fast,” said Assistant Principal Don Pennington.

Pennington got a call about a student testing positive for COVID-19 towards the end of a school day.

Faculty ran down every class the student had and found every classmate and teacher they came in contact with.

“And the big thing, it was towards the end of the day, kids were about to get on buses, kids were about to go to practices...” said Pennington.

In total, 134 people went into quarantine. That includes teachers, and with Milton Middle School going through the same situation, resources were limited.

“I think that will be an issue throughout the year is having enough substitutes when this does happen,” said Pennington.

The school decided to move to virtual learning as the students and teachers exposed stayed in quarantine.

Most parents were comfortable with the decision, but it didn’t make things any easier.

“It was extremely difficult,” said Lori Mudry, a parent of a middle school student. “She’s struggling. She loves school and she struggles to not come everyday and not having the routine.”

While the students were away, the custodians got to work. They wiped down every surface and installed dividers to further separate students.

Two weeks later, the doors at Huntington East Middle School are back open, and teachers are ready to see their students faces again.

Parents seem to be eager to get back to normal, too.

“I can go home and go to bed!” said Mudry.

Huntington East Middle School’s Principal says they’re moving to assigned seating for lunch to make it easier to contract trace.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

New Highlawn Elementary School opens

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 2:09 PM EDT
|
By Katie Wilson
The new Highlawn Elementary School opened Monday.

Local

Logan County to start in-person learning

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT
|
By Kim Rafferty
Logan County to start school in-person for the first time since school started under a gold label.

Local

Lincoln County High School closed after second student tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 3:38 PM EDT
|
By Chad Hedrick
Lincoln County High School will not open to in-person learning Monday, Sept. 28 after a second student tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Greenup County Schools expanding digital footprint with in-person learning

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT
|
By Kimberly Keagy
School districts across Kentucky have been preparing for students to return to in-person learning.

Latest News

Local

Pike County Schools offers telehealth to students

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT
|
By Kimberly Keagy
Through a partnership with Pikeville Medical Center, students who are attending in-person classes and become sick will have the opportunity to be seen virtually by a PMC medical provider without having to leave school.

Local

Kentucky to release first color map for in-person learning Thursday

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:00 AM EDT
|
By Chad Hedrick
Many schools across Kentucky will resume in-person learning Monday, as long as their county is not in the red on a incidence rate map to be updated Thursday evening.

Local

Ky. education commissioner says to expect disruptions to in-person learning

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:31 PM EDT
|
By Chad Hedrick
As schools across Kentucky prepare for in-person learning to begin Monday, Kentucky’s new education commissioner says parents and students need to expect disruptions because of rises in COVID-19 cases.

Local

Ashland principals aiming to keep in-person learning as normal as possible

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:56 PM EDT
|
By Chad Hedrick
On Wednesday, the elementary school principals met to go over final protocols for drop off, pick up, and movement throughout the schools.

Back To School

Floyd County Schools prepare for return to in-person learning

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 7:15 PM EDT
|
By Kimberly Keagy
Floyd County teachers are using this week to prepare to make the switch from virtual classroom to in-person learning on Sept. 28.

Local

Kentucky schools preparing for in-person learning

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 9:44 PM EDT
|
By Chad Hedrick
Russell Ind. Schools is preparing for students to return for in-person learning.