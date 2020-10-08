Metro 911 worker tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An employee for Metro 911 received a positive test for COVID-19 on Thursday morning.

A release from Metro 911 says the employee has not been in their building for over seven days, noting minimal exposure at the 911 center.

“We would like to stress to everyone how important it is to have a quick response to situations such as this and have protocols in place to prevent and/or help limit exposure,” the release says.

Kanawha County’s 911 system will not be impacted by the positive case.

