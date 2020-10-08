Middle school to close Friday due to positive COVID-19 case

EAST BANK, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A middle school in Kanawha County will be closed on Friday due to a positive COVID-19 case.

An alert from Kanawha County Schools said that East bank Middle School had a positive case of COVID-19.

The school will be closed Friday for deep cleaning and for the Health Department to perform contact tracing.

All sports events involving East Bank Middle will be cancelled for the week.

Anyone believed to be in direct contact will be contacted directly.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.