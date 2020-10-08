Advertisement

Neighbor frustrated by political signs stolen from yard

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - A neighbor in Ashland says she’s bothered after political signs in her yard were stolen multiple times over the last few weeks.

“It is pretty disturbing to me that people are walking on to my property, even if it’s kids, and think they have the right to take away my free expression,” said Ann Perkins.

She says her signs supporting the Joe Biden and Amy McGrath campaigns were taken three times. Two of the incidents happened within two days of each other.

“I was so dumbfounded that they were so bent on taking my signs,” said Perkins.

Video from Perkins' front porch shows what appears to be a teenager taking a sign the most recent time. Taking political signs is considered a theft, and a person can be charged with a felony if the value of the signs is more than $500.

“I’m hoping that this will provide an opportunity for parents to talk about respecting individual differences, respecting people’s property.”

Perkins posted about the incident on Facebook and others commented saying it had recently happened to them as well.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Woman, 18, dies in eastern Ky. ATV crash

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The accident was reported around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Pinsonfork community of Pike County, Kentucky.

Local

Additional COVID-19-related death reported in Carter County

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Carter County Health Department made that announcement Wednesday night, saying the latest death brings the overall death toll to four people.

Video

Political signs stolen

Updated: 1 hour ago
Political signs stolen

News

Body of elderly woman found in pond

Updated: 2 hours ago
The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. in Portsmouth, Ohio.

Latest News

Local

Guyan Valley Middle School closed Thursday due to COVID-19 case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Lincoln County Schools made the announcement Wednesday evening, saying its health department has begun contact tracing

News

Shooting in Kanawha County sends man to the hospital

Updated: 3 hours ago
An accused shooter in Kanawha County said the incident in Mink Shoals was a case of self-defense.

Local

Riverside High School closed Thursday due to possible COVID-19 case

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
School officials, who conferred with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department about the situation, said the closure will only affect in-person M-Z students.

News

Community pushes for road to finally get repaved

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
MacCorkle Avenue in Kanawha City was set to be repaved this spring, but the project keeps getting delayed.

News

Community pushes for road to finally get repaved

Updated: 4 hours ago

Local

N95 mask manufacturing plant to open in Jackson

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
State and business leaders say the plant will open in mid-November.