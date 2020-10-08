New Child Locator unit established for missing foster kids

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new Child Locator Unit has been established within the Bureau for Children and Families within the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

According to the WV DHHR, it will include three staff members who will be dedicated to receiving reports of and finding missing foster children.

When a foster child is missing, a child locator will be assigned to get information about the child and the circumstances that lead to their runaway. The DHHR says when missing foster children are found, the child locators will do an interview to find out why the child ran away and what they experienced.

It was created during the 2020 legislative session and is expected to be fully operational by January 2021.

“Children who enter the foster care system, particularly at age 12 or older, may have endured higher levels of instability, abuse and neglect, factors which heighten the risk of running away,” said Linda Watts, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Children and Families. “This unit places a critical focus on runaway foster care youth and will work collaboratively with state and federal partners, as well as the assigned child welfare worker, to ensure a coordinated search and recovery effort.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.