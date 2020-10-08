On a Top 10 spree

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A summer long trend continued on Wednesday as areas north toward historic Parkersburg-Marietta chalked up a temperature slightly higher than the Huntington-Ashland-Ironton-Charleston area. Granted the high in the sister cities hit 81 while the I-64 zone peaked in the upper 70s! While that difference was undeterminable to a construction worker or landscaper, to the statistician it represents a trend borne on a drier ground.

All summer long Parkersburg has been drier than it’s farther south counterparts and hence a degree or so warmer during the heat of the season.

Looking ahead two more top 10 days are ahead as starting Thursday a north breeze will freshen the air keeping the skies cobalt blue while holding temperatures down in the low 70s. Still refreshingly mild but not as warm as Wednesday.

By Friday sunshine will turn a tad hazier as southern humidity is drawn north ahead of Hurricane Delta. Highs in the upper 70s will be nice as we prep for a big night of high school football.

The weekend forecast is crystalizing more now that Hurricane Delta (named for the 4th letter in the Greek alphabet) is churning unimpeded over the warm and open waters of the Gulf of Mexico. As Delta moves onshore (likely in Western Louisiana per the National Hurricane cone) with wind, rain and storm tide, its next move will be to drench the Mississippi Valley before heading northeastward toward our region.

Saturday may see some preliminary scattered showers before Delta brings some soaking downpours by Sunday into Monday.

