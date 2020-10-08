Advertisement

Pomeroy Police levy on November ballot

Law enforcement officials say the levy would go toward 24 hours of police service, something Pomeroy Police is not currently set up for.
Law enforcement officials say the levy would go toward 24 hours of police service, something Pomeroy Police is not currently set up for.
By John Lowe
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POMEROY, Ohio (WSAZ) - “To protect and serve” are words that carry bigger meaning to Pomeroy Police Chief Chris Pitchford.

“It is their town, it is their police department,” Pitchford said. “It’s our job to work here and provide the service to them.”

Pitchford has been the chief of the Pomeroy Police Department for less than a year, and in that time he says he’s working to rebuild the department.

That effort includes a 30 cents per 100 dollars of tax valuation levy for the purpose of police protection. Currently, the department is funded by the village’s general fund.

“As of right now, Pomeroy doesn’t have any kind of levy for those services,” Pitchford said. “So not having that specific levy really creates a problem in funding revenue specific to law enforcement, which is what we’re asking for.”

Pitchford says the levy, which is on the November ballot, will go toward making sure there are police on duty 24 hours a day.

“There’s too much going on around here to not have a police department in the county seat 24 hours seven days a week. We need that, the residents need that.”

Early voting has already started in Pomeroy. Voters may cast their ballots at the Meigs County Board of Elections office up to Election Day.

