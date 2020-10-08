Ruffner Elementary closing at 8:30 Thursday morning due to positive COVID-19 tests

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ruffner Elementary School will close at 8:30 Thursday morning due to COVID-19 cases in the school community.

Students that ride a bus will be picked up at the school at 8:30.

The school will be deep cleaned and contact tracing is underway.

The closure only affects students with last name M-Z, who were going to school for the first time Thursday morning. They will need to log onto Schoology for an E-Learning Day.

