Garbage truck knocks out internet for entire school district

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Mason County School District is without internet Thursday afternoon.

According to the superintendent, a garbage truck went underneath a cable and tore it down. This knocked out the internet for all county schools.

Mason County Schools says this includes school hot spots.

The superintendent says they probably won’t have internet until tomorrow.

