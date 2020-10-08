School goes back to two days a week due to COVID-19

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - One school will no longer allow students to attend five days a week.

According to South Point High School, this is because the county has been designated as Level 3 or Red on the Ohio Department of Health Advisory System map. In the board approved “Pathway to Reopen” plan, students will only have the option to attend virtually or two days a week.

Students currently going to school five days a week will change to two days.

Five-day students with last names beginning A-C will attend Mondays and Thursdays. All other students will go Tuesdays and Fridays.

Students that are currently attending two days a week will continue to attend on those days.

All students will complete assignments virtually on Wednesdays.

School officials say Lawrence County must go back to yellow or orange for two consecutive weeks before the five day option will be made available again.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.