Advertisement

Shooting in Williamson sends woman to the hospital

A shooting in Williamson, West Virginia, sent a woman to the hospital Thursday evening.
A shooting in Williamson, West Virginia, sent a woman to the hospital Thursday evening.(KY3)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A shooting in Williamson sent a woman to the hospital Thursday evening.

According to Williamson Police, the shooting happened around 5 p.m. on Vinson Street and involved another woman.

Other details are unavailable at this time, including the extent of the victim’s injuries.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Meteorologist Andy Chilian shows how brush fires ignite

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
While October may bring some of the sunniest, most brilliant days of the year, that beauty comes with a price.

News

Hyperloop Certification Center bringing jobs to W.Va.

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
A Hyperloop moves people and goods in pods through a vacuum tube going about 600 miles per hour.

News

Teachers speak out against school board

Updated: 42 minutes ago
They claim the new five-day, in-person schedule won’t work, saying classes are too small to safely accommodate students.

Local

AFT-Kanawha releases results of member survey

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The survey, released Thursday, was conducted over a two-day period and almost all 700 members participated.

Latest News

News

Hundreds of jobs coming to Kanawha Co. at new manufacturing facility

Updated: 1 hours ago

Local

Additional COVID-19 cases close 2 schools in Roane County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The cases involve Spencer Middle School and Roane County High School.

Video

Whit's Frozen Custard is a cool treat

Updated: 1 hours ago
Whit's Frozen Custard is a cool treat

News

Meteorologist Andy Chilian looks at how brush fires ignite

Updated: 2 hours ago
Meteorologist Andy Chilian looks at how brush fires ignite

Local

Pomeroy Police levy on November ballot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
Law enforcement officials say the levy would go toward 24 hours of police service, something Pomeroy Police is not currently set up for.

Local

Another COVID-19 death, 18 additional cases reported in Boyd County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The newest cases involve three men and 15 women, ranging in ages from 35 to 91.