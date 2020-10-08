Shooting in Williamson sends woman to the hospital

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A shooting in Williamson sent a woman to the hospital Thursday evening.

According to Williamson Police, the shooting happened around 5 p.m. on Vinson Street and involved another woman.

Other details are unavailable at this time, including the extent of the victim’s injuries.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.