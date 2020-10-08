Supplemental allowances given to all city employees

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Employees with the city of Huntington will be getting a $1,000 supplemental allowance.

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams and Huntington City Council Chairman Mark Bates announced employees will receive the uniform and cleaning allowance for reimbursement of added expenses employees have gotten throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the city, about 325 employees within the bargaining unit, professional and administrative, will get the payment.

It will come from the city’s general fund.

The Mayor and City Council members will not receive the payments.

Distribution begins this afternoon.

“I am extremely proud of our employees' efforts this year,” Mayor Williams said. "They have families who depend on them, and the strain of schools closing, businesses closing, churches making adjustments and family routines being disrupted have placed an enormous burden on their lives. Amazingly, amid of all this, we have watched our expenses and revenues and found ourselves more fiscally sound than any city in the state and likely in this region of the nation.”

“This is the right thing to do for city employees who have worked so hard through the pandemic and made personal sacrifices to continue serving the citizens of Huntington without interruption,” Bates said. “It is important to underscore that we can afford to make this supplemental payment because of the strong partnership between Mayor Williams and City Council and the fiscal discipline of the mayor and his leadership team.”

Back in May, city officials say about 285 employees, all members of the city’s three bargaining units and administrative employees who were not working from home, got a $900 supplemental allowance for continuing to work with the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

