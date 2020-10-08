Teachers speak out against school board

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Teachers at West Side Middle School are speaking out against the Kanawha County School Board.

They claim the new five-day, in-person schedule won’t work, saying classes are too small to safely accommodate students.

The school board voted to move the district to five days, after only one day of blended learning.

Teachers say with just days to prepare, they are worried.

“I’m stressed,” said Lauren Groseclose, a social studies teacher.

Groseclose can fit 16 students in her classroom, but on Monday she expects to have 18 students per class.

And she fears that number will get higher by the end of the week.

“We are getting an influx of e-learners to in-person students,” Groseclose said.

Over the course of the week, more than a dozen students made the switch from learning at home to learning inside a classroom, Faculty Senate President Jay O’Neal told WSAZ.

Teachers say this affects everything from schedules to seating charts. The changes can happen in a matter of hours, and sometimes it’s too fast for teachers to keep up.

Their concerns prompted them to write a letter to the county board, urging members to reconsider the decision to go for five days.

Educators at West Side Middle School say blended learning is the best option for them at this time.

“It allows our class sizes to be small enough that no one’s worried about social distancing,” O’Neal said.

Kanawha County Schools gave WSAZ this statement in response to the letter:

“We have received the correspondence from the West Side Middle School faculty senate and take all employee feedback from all 67 of our academic buildings into account. We care about our employees and what they have to say, and will take this under advisement moving forward”

