Troopers seize $24,000 worth of heroin

Troopers seized about $24,000 worth of heroin.
Troopers seized about $24,000 worth of heroin.(ohio state highway patrol)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A traffic stop ended with troopers seizing $24,000 worth of heroin.

Ohio State Highway Patrol say they stopped a 2020 Mitsubishi with Ohio tags for marked lanes and speed violations on state Route 823 on September 30.

Troopers say they could smell an odor like raw marijuana coming from the vehicle. This lead to a search of the vehicle where they found about 240 grams of heroin.

The driver, Nina Thompson, 33, and passenger, Shawn Davis, 37, both from Ohio, and passenger, Najera Hale, 22, Detroit, were taken to the Scioto County Jail and charged with possession of heroin.

According to OSHP, if convicted, each could face up to 11 years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine.

