Trump Administration invests $7.5 million to help startup new facility in W.Va.

The money from the investment will also help with renovations, machinery and equipment and working capital.
The money from the investment will also help with renovations, machinery and equipment and working capital.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Trump Administration has announced the United States Department of Agriculture is putting $7.5 million in a loan to help startup a new manufacturing facility in West Virginia.

According to the USDA, it’s a Business and Industry Guaranteed Loan made to Ranger Scientific. They will use the loan to acquire the old Montgomery High School building as a base of operation for their ammunition manufacturing facility that they are creating.

The money from the investment will also help with renovations, machinery and equipment and working capital.

Officials say this will allow the creation of 16 jobs that will impact Kanawha and Fayette counties.

The project is one of eight in a statewide investment of more than $28 million in business and industry loan guarantees.

WSAZ reported in 2016 that Ranger Scientific was bringing over 400 jobs to the Kanawha County area. At that time, the company promised a factory turning out high grade ammunition, employing hundreds of well paid workers.

In 2018, WSAZ did an investigation on the delay of any signs of progress in the project. During that investigation, we spoke to the Ranger Scientific CEO Daniel Pearlson who told us his company has never even considered building anywhere else.

Pearlson says the permitting process delayed the project.

This is a developing story.

