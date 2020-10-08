Two coronavirus deaths in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people have died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, the deaths include a 74-year-old female and a 78-year-old man. There have been 91 total deaths in the county.

There are 3,083 total cases, which is 27 more than Wednesday.

There are 998 active cases.

25 more individuals have recovered, bringing the total to 1994.

