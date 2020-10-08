Advertisement

U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task force help arrest man

Handcuffs image
Handcuffs image(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man was arrested after authorities say they found drugs, a loaded gun and cash at his residence.

It happened Tuesday around 10:23 a.m. on Riddlebarger Road in Portsmouth.

The US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force went the residence of Christopher E. Lewis to apprehend him for a warrant on an indictment issued by the Scioto County Common Pleas court in connection to felony drug charges. They say they found suspected narcotics inside the residence and contacted the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force.

According to the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, the Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini and Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer say officials found about 79 grams of suspected cocaine worth $7,900, a loaded .22 caliber handgun, and additional evidence. Lewis also had over $1,000 in cash.

He was taken to the Scioto County Jail.

The case will be presented to a Scioto County Grand Jury for consideration of additional charges.

WSAZ Today