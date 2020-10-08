Advertisement

Victim’s name released in deadly Mingo County shooting

More details were released Wednesday about a deadly shooting in the Varney area of Mingo County, W.Va., including the victim’s name.
More details were released Wednesday about a deadly shooting in the Varney area of Mingo County, W.Va., including the victim’s name.(WITN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – More details were released Wednesday about a deadly shooting in the Varney area of Mingo County, including the victim’s name.

West Virginia State Police say Steven Wolford, 41, of Gilbert, West Virginia, died after the incident.

It was reported around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday along Topaz Lane.

Troopers say Wolford had been shot multiple times and was unresponsive when first responders arrived. He was flown to Pikeville Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Investigators say the shooter, a man in his 20s from Delbarton, West Virginia, acted in self-defense and has not been charged.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First night of high school football games kick off in Kanawha County

Updated: 33 minutes ago
All eight public high schools in Kanawha County played football games Wednesday night, marking the first gridiron action for each school in 2020.

News

After long delay, football returns in Kanawha County

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Wednesday night felt more like a Friday night in four stadiums in the Kanawha Valley.

Forecast

On a Top 10 spree

Updated: 1 hours ago
How do you follow a gorgeous Wednesday? How about with a refreshing Thursday and warm Friday! Tony takes us on a fabulous weather journey.

Local

Woman, 18, dies in eastern Ky. ATV crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The accident was reported around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Pinsonfork community of Pike County, Kentucky.

Latest News

Local

Additional COVID-19-related death reported in Carter County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Carter County Health Department made that announcement Wednesday night, saying the latest death brings the overall death toll to four people.

Local

Neighbor frustrated by political signs stolen from yard

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A neighbor in Ashland says she’s bothered after political signs in her yard were stolen multiple times over the last few weeks.

Video

Political signs stolen

Updated: 2 hours ago
Political signs stolen

News

Body of elderly woman found in pond

Updated: 4 hours ago
The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. in Portsmouth, Ohio.

Local

Guyan Valley Middle School closed Thursday due to COVID-19 case

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Lincoln County Schools made the announcement Wednesday evening, saying its health department has begun contact tracing

News

Shooting in Kanawha County sends man to the hospital

Updated: 4 hours ago
An accused shooter in Kanawha County said the incident in Mink Shoals was a case of self-defense.