Victim’s name released in deadly Mingo County shooting

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – More details were released Wednesday about a deadly shooting in the Varney area of Mingo County, including the victim’s name.

West Virginia State Police say Steven Wolford, 41, of Gilbert, West Virginia, died after the incident.

It was reported around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday along Topaz Lane.

Troopers say Wolford had been shot multiple times and was unresponsive when first responders arrived. He was flown to Pikeville Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Investigators say the shooter, a man in his 20s from Delbarton, West Virginia, acted in self-defense and has not been charged.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.